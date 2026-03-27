UEFA fines Benfica for fan behaviour during Real Madrid game

European soccer’s governing body UEFA said it has fined Benfica 40,000 euros ($46,250) for “racist and/or discriminatory behaviour” by supporters during ‌their Champions League match against Real Madrid last month.

Additional penalties imposed for actions by fans included a fine of 25,000 euros for objects thrown during the match and ⁠one of 8,000 euros for the use of a laser pointer. Assistant coach Pedro Machado was also suspended for one game for unsporting conduct.

Real won the first-leg tie 1-0 in ​Lisbon, but the February 17 match was ​overshadowed by Vinicius Jr accusing Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni of ‌directing ⁠a racist slur at him an allegation denied by the player and the Portuguese club.

UEFA opened an investigation into the incident and provisionally suspended ⁠Prestianni for the return leg in Madrid the week after, where Real won 2-1 to seal a 3-1 aggregate ⁠victory.

The disciplinary action on Wednesday also included an order – suspended for a one-year probationary ⁠period ​to partially close Benfica’s stadium for a home game. – Reuters

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