CJ removal: democracy at risk – Kamal-Deen

Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Kamal-Deen Abdula, has warned that the removal of Ghana’s Chief Justice without a clear procedure is a dangerous precedent that could harm the country’s democracy.

Speaking at Channel one TV, he described the development as “a blot on our democracy,” stressing that Parliament should not be making laws to clarify procedures only after such a sensitive decision has already been taken.

“Can you imagine this? We are now, after doing that, going to Parliament to say, let us now have the Constitution tweaked so that we can have procedure in clarity. So you think it was weaponized in its current state to remove the CJ and now it’s been cured? Can you imagine this?” he asked.

Alhaji Kamal-Deen argued that the current provisions under Article 146 of the Constitution, which give the President the power to appoint and remove the Chief Justice, must be reviewed.

He proposed that those powers be transferred to the General Legal Council instead, pointing to Nigeria as an example of a country with a better system.

“We have run a constitution for over 30 years without making strong amendments. It is important that when these issues arise, we look at those provisions carefully and cure them going forward,” he said.

He noted that while anyone who feels aggrieved by the process has the right to seek a judicial review, it is up to the courts to decide whether the case is valid under the law.

Alhaji Kamal-Deen further expressed confidence that legal experts and constitutional reform advocates could help design a system that ensures fairness and protects the independence of the judiciary.

By: Jacob Aggrey