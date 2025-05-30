B/R Lands Commission board inaugurated

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Re­sources, Alhaji Sulemana Yusif, has tasked the new Bono Regional Lands Commission board to conduct their activities with the utmost integrity and transparency.

The board, he emphasised, played a critical role in shaping land policy at the regional level and ensuring alignment with national development.

The newly reconstituted board members took the oath of office administered by Ms Joyce Boahen, a supervising High Court Judge.

They include representatives from Municipal and District Assemblies in the Bono Region, Ghana Institute of Surveyors, Bono Regional House Chiefs, Lands Use and Spatial Planning Authority and Ghana Associa­tion of Farmers and Fishermen and some legal practitioners.

Speaking at a short ceremo­ny to inaugurate the board at the Bono Regional Coordinating Council in Sunyani, the Deputy Minister noted that under the Lands Commission Act, 2008 (Act 767) the Commission was mandated to advise government institutions, District Assemblies and traditional authorities on land use and monitor land develop­ment in accordance with planning and regulation.

Alhaji Sulemana Yusif also urged the board to uphold transparency, professionalism and accessibility in the management of Land issues in the region.

He further noted that “You are not here to serve your own interest. You are here to serve the people of the Bono Region to safeguard their rights and to ensure that land administration becomes efficient, fair and acces­sible to all.”

The Deputy Minister also charged the board to implement measures that would reduce land registration time to curb unau­thorised sale, conversion of stool and family Lands.

The Chairman of the new board, Ali Ibrahim Agyei, expressed his commitment to leading a united team to address the region’s land challenges head-on.

He assured that the board would work in partnership with traditional Authorities, assem­blies and civil society to build a land administration system that is inclusive and trusted by the public.

