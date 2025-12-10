Bafana face Ghana in final AFCON preparation

Bafana Bafana will face Ghana next week in their final match in South Africa ahead of their departure to this month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Coach Hugo Broos’ charges will host the West Africans in Gauteng on 16 December 2025 at a venue that will be announced in the coming days.

The team will then depart for Morocco on the following day ahead of their participation in the AFCON tournament to be held in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to January 2026.

The stage is set for 24 African teams to battle it out in nine venues in Morocco and Ivory Coast are the defending champions.

Bafana Bafana are in Group B in the AFCON, and they will face Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

The South Africans play their first match of the continental tournament against Angola on 22 December 2025.-AFP

