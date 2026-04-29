Future of LIV Golf in doubt as PIF threatens funding cut

Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund is on the verge of cutting funding for LIV Golf, according to the Financial Times, a blow that would potentially — if not certainly — put an end to the breakaway tour.

Late Tuesday evening, a social media report put the golf world on notice that something was brewing about the future of LIV Golf.

Immediately, speculation ran rampant that the breakaway Saudi-backed tour might be abruptly shutting its doors.

Despite the deep pockets of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the now 4-year-old tour is still struggling to find much traction.

Television ratings are non-existent, the tour hasn’t signed a marquee player since Jon Rahm three years ago and the proposed union with the PGA Tour has never materialized.

But, as more speculation surfaced, LIV Golf presented a business-as-usual front, at least publicly, that included social media posts about upcoming tee times for this week’s event in Mexico City, as well as media availability ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow.

Enter Sergio Garcia, fresh off his Masters meltdown, who was asked about the rumors.

Garcia went on to explain that Al-Rumayyan told them prior to this season that “he is behind us with a long-term project.”

While that could have been true then, things have certainly changed. The defection of Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, both of who took the PGA Tour’s offer to return (under certain provisions), certainly signaled that all was not well for those who took the bag to play for LIV.

Still, given the PIF’s immense bank account — reportedly in the neighborhood of $1 trillion — why now, so abruptly, in the middle of the season? –Reuters

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