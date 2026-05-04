Accra set for a supernatural invasion as Prophet Benjamin Fordjour announces “Invasion 2026”

A Kingdom Revival Gathering of miracles, healing, worship, and prophetic encounters comes to The Palms Convention Centre.

Accra is about to experience a mighty move of God as Prophet Benjamin Fordjour and Benjamin Fordjour Ministries officially announce the highly anticipated revival gathering “Invasion 2026”.

Under the theme: “The Supernatural ” — Psalm 82:6 the event is scheduled for Saturday August 8 and Sunday August 9, 2026 at 4:00PM each night, the transformational conference will take place at The Palms Convention Centre, Accra, bringing together believers, worshippers, ministers, young people, and seekers from across Ghana and beyond for what is expected to become one of the year’s most spiritually explosive gatherings.

The two-night encounter will feature powerful ministrations from renowned men of God including: Dr Kwadwo Bempah Boateng and Snr Prophet Isaac Anto.

Hosted by Prophet Benjamin Fordjour, INVASION 2026 is designed to ignite revival, awaken destinies, and usher believers into a fresh dimension of the supernatural power of God.

According to Prophet Benjamin Fordjour, this is not just another Christian event.

“INVASION 2026 is a prophetic movement. It is a divine call for revival, restoration, miracles, healing, and kingdom awakening in this generation,” He stated.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Prophet Benjamin Fordjour emphasised that INVASION 2026 is a divine burden to raise a generation that will walk boldly in God’s power and purpose.

“This is the hour for the supernatural church to arise. Heaven is about to invade lives, families, destinies, and territories. We believe God for undeniable miracles, restoration, breakthrough, and revival.”

As anticipation continues to build across churches, campuses, ministries, and Christian communities, INVASION 2026 is already being described by many as a major kingdom gathering that will leave a lasting spiritual impact on Ghana.