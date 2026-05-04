Black Stars to learn AFCON 2027 opponents on May 19 as CAF sets Qualifier dates

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the dates for the qualifiers of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2027.

The qualifiers will run from September 2026 to March 2027, with the final tournament set for June 19 to July 17, 2027. Ghana will know their group opponents after the draw on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Forty-eight (48) teams will be split into 12 groups of four, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the competition.

The 2027 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in three East African countries: Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Find the dates for the qualifiers below: