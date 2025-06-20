Barca close in on Athletic Bilbao winger Williams

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams but there are still obstacles to overcome before the player gets his wish to join the Catalan club.

Spain international Williams, who has scored 31 times in 167 appearances for Bilbao, has attracted interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich this summer.

But the 22-year-old agreed terms over a six-year deal that will see him link up with close friend and international team-mate Lamine Yamal at the Nou Camp.

Williams asked Yamal to help him get to Barcelona, after a season in Bilbao where he helped them reach the Champions League and the Europa League semi-finals.

Barcelona explored a deal for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz earlier in the summer but were put off by the Reds’ £80m valuation of the Colombia international.

Williams has a 62m euros (£53m) release clause in his contract at San Mames, which Barcelona have indicated they are happy to activate.

Sporting director Deco met with Williams and his representatives in Ibiza earlier this week, where a verbal agreement was agreed.

Williams enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career last term, scoring 11 times in 41 matches in all competitions.

His campaign came on the back of winning Euro 2024 with Spain as Williams opened the scoring in the 2-1 final victory against England in Berlin.-BBC