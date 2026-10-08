Bawumia mourns former NPP Chairman Samuel Odoi-Sykes

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of former National Chairman of the party, H.E. Samuel Arthur Odoi-Sykes.

In a tribute, Dr. Bawumia described the late statesman as a founding member of the NPP whose contribution to the party and Ghana will never be forgotten.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of H.E. Samuel Odoi Sykes, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) who served as National Chairman and Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada,” Dr. Bawumia wrote.

Dr.Bawumia added that “He holds an honoured place in our history, having led the Party to its first general election victory in the Fourth Republic in 2000. His service to Party and country will long be remembered.”

Mr. Odoi-Sykes died on Monday, October 5, 2026, according to a statement from his family. He was a lawyer, diplomat and former MP for Ashiedu Keteke (now Odododiodioo).

He served as Minority Leader in Parliament in 1980, National Chairman of the NPP from 1998 to 2001, and later as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada from 2001 to 2006.

The NPP has also described him as one of its founding pillars and a steadfast architect of Ghana’s democracy.

Dr. Bawumia extended his condolences to his family and loved ones.

“Farewell, Chairman. May your soul rest in perfect peace,” he concluded.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme