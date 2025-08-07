Black box and voice recorder recovered and are being analysed as part of the ongoing investigation – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed that both the black box and cockpit voice recorder from the military helicopter that crashed this week have been recovered and are currently being analysed as part of a full investigation into the cause of the tragedy.

Speaking during a national address, President Mahama said a board of enquiry had been set up to lead the investigation, assuring the public that the process would be thorough and transparent.

The crash claimed the lives of eight people, including two cabinet ministers Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, who also served as the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central.

Other victims were Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director General of NADMO; and three Ghana Air Force personnel: Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

“All eight bodies have been recovered,” the President said, adding that government teams were working closely with the bereaved families on identification and final funeral arrangements.

As part of national mourning, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 9 at 5 p.m. at the forecourt of the State House, followed by a state funeral on Friday, August 15 at the Black Star Square.

Books of condolence will be opened from Sunday, August 10 to Thursday, August 14 at key government and party offices.

President Mahama called on citizens to stay united in grief and avoid divisive commentary.

“Let us honour these national heroes with dignity and purpose. Their service must never be forgotten,” he said.