Black Damsels reach CAF schools championship final

THE Black Damsels have booked a place in the final of the CAF African Schools Football Championship after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Zambia.

The defending champions delivered a disciplined and determined performance, with Blessing Tettey scoring the decisive goal early in the match.

Tettey struck in the seventh minute, finishing off a well-worked move to give Ghana the lead and what eventually proved to be the winning goal.

The victory sends the Black Damsels into the tournament final with an opportunity to defend the title.

Ghana will now turn focus to the final as we aim to once again be crowned champions of Africa’s premier schools football competition.

In another development, the Black Maidens will depart for Lomé, Togo, today as the team continue preparations for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier.

The team is expected to travel with a strong squad, aiming to secure a positive result in the crucial encounter in Lomé.

The match forms part of Ghana’s qualification campaign for the next FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, with the team determined to maintain the country’s strong presence at the global youth tournament.

Historically, the Black Maidens have been one of most consistent teams in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, regularly securing qualification to represent Ghana at higher levels.

The first leg encounter is scheduled for the Stade de Kégué de Lomé on April 12 with the reversed fixture billed for the Accra Sports Stadium on April 18.

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