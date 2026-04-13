Black Damsels retain CAF African Schools title

GHANA’S U15 girls’ team, the Black Damsels, are back-to-back champions of the CAF African Schools Football Championship after a dramatic 9–8 penalty shootout victory over Burkina Faso in the final.

The closely contested match ended level after regulation time, forcing the game into penalties where both sides showed remarkable composure.

Ghana eventually edged out Burkina Faso in a tense shootout, sealing a memorable triumph for the young side.

The victory confirms the Black Damsels as back-to-back champions of the continental schools tournament, underlining their dominance and consistency at this level.

The Black Damsels displayed resilience, determination, and mental strength throughout the competition, and their latest success further highlights the bright future of women’s football in Ghana.

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