Black Maidens squad for WAFU B U-17 named

Black Maidens coach, Joe Nana Adarkwa, has named the final squad for the inaugural edition of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Girls Cup.

The tournament, to be staged at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE), begins on Thursday with Ghana drawn in Group A alongside Benin and Burkina Faso, who later pulled out.

Rahinatu Mumuni – Black Maidens Sarafina Essenam-Black Maidens

Wrapping up preparations for the tournament, Coach Adarkwa has trimmed down his squad size, settling on a list of 20 players for the championship.

The players invited are: Goal­keepers – Aishetu Awinimi Fatao, Ruth Agudu Sebbie and Rahima Abubakari Napari.

Defenders: Rabiatu, Patience Pomaa, Juliana Gyekyewaa, Saraf­ina Essenam, Rafia Osman, Latif Musah and Rahinatu Mumuni.

Midfielders: Latifa Abesik, Sekinatu Amadu, Seidatu Wahab, Victoria Banful, Jessica Appiah Asamoah and Getrude Amoafo.

Strikers: Alimatu Mbaba, Pris­cilla Mensah, Christiana Ashiaku and Zipporah. –Ghanafa.org