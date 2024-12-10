Black Maidens squad for WAFU B U-17 named
Black Maidens coach, Joe Nana Adarkwa, has named the final squad for the inaugural edition of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Girls Cup.
The tournament, to be staged at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE), begins on Thursday with Ghana drawn in Group A alongside Benin and Burkina Faso, who later pulled out.
Wrapping up preparations for the tournament, Coach Adarkwa has trimmed down his squad size, settling on a list of 20 players for the championship.
The players invited are: Goalkeepers – Aishetu Awinimi Fatao, Ruth Agudu Sebbie and Rahima Abubakari Napari.
Defenders: Rabiatu, Patience Pomaa, Juliana Gyekyewaa, Sarafina Essenam, Rafia Osman, Latif Musah and Rahinatu Mumuni.
Midfielders: Latifa Abesik, Sekinatu Amadu, Seidatu Wahab, Victoria Banful, Jessica Appiah Asamoah and Getrude Amoafo.
Strikers: Alimatu Mbaba, Priscilla Mensah, Christiana Ashiaku and Zipporah. –Ghanafa.org