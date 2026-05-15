Ghanaian sprinters miss podium in men’s 100m at 24th African Senior Championships

Ghanaian sprinters, Abdul Rasheed Saminu and Joseph Paul Amoah, failed to secure medals in the men’s 100 metres at the 24th African Senior Athletics Championship in Accra.

Both athletes had raised expectations after winning their respective semi-final heats earlier in the day but faced stiffer competition in the final against some of the continent’s top sprinters.

Amoah finished fourth in 10.31 seconds, while Saminu crossed the line in sixth place with a time of 10.32 seconds in a tightly contested race.

Cameroon’s Alowede Eseme Emmanuel won gold in 10.25 seconds. South Africa’s Bradley Nkoana claimed silver in 10.31 seconds, with Nigeria’s Chidera Ezeakor taking bronze.

Despite missing out on the podium, the two Ghanaians remain in contention for medals, with both set to compete in the men’s 200 metres and the 4x100m relay later in the championships.

Meanwhile, Mr Bawah Fuseni, the President of Ghana Athletics (GA), says organisers have resolved problems that marred the opening day of the 24th African Senior Athletics Championships ongoing in Accra.

The championships were hit by complaints from journalists, athletes and coaches over issues including security, accommodation, scheduling and access to competition results.

According to Mr Fuseni, the concerns had been addressed and measures were put in place to ensure a smooth competition.

“I want to assure Ghanaians and the entire African continent that Ghana is prepared and will do whatever it takes to make this a successful competition,” Mr Fuseni said.

“Although there were some hiccups, we have found good solutions and put measures in place. You will continue to see improvements until the final day of the championships,” he added.

Mr Fuseni also indicated that security at the venue would be strengthened to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all participants and stakeholders.

The 24th African Senior Athletics Championships enters its fourth day today, with host nation, Ghana, yet to win a medal, as Nigeria and South Africa continued to dominate the standings.-GNA

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