Black Princesses hold Uganda to qualify for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Linda Owusu Ansah scored a great goal in the 78th minute as Ghana put up a resilient performance to draw 1-1 with Uganda in the second leg of their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier in Kampala.

The Black Princesses went into the match with a 2-1 win from the first leg and needed to avoid defeat to progress to the World Cup scheduled for Poland in September.

Uganda took the lead in the sixth minute through Sylvia Kabene and held on for 78 minutes, but Ghana staged a massive comeback despite going down to ten players following the sending off of Margaret Yeboah in the 68th minute.

Ghana came back stronger in the second half introducing fresh legs. Sarah Nyarko and Priscilla Mensah replaced Ivy Osei Owusu and Agnes Yeboah.

With 12 minutes left on the clock, Linda Owusu Ansah scored a trademark goal as she fired home from a corner kick to level matters for Ghana.

The Princesses then kept their composure and held on to pick a vital away draw to win the contest 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 win in Accra.

The result sends Ghana to their eighth FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup following appearances in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2022, and 2024.

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