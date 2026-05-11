Hearts, Aduana FC share points in Accra

Visiting Aduana FC, yesterday held Accra Hearts of Oak to a pulsating goalless draw game in their Ghana Premier League Matchday 32 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The draw was the 15th for the Phobians all season –with 13 ending goalless, signaling an end to their title aspiration.

Before the game, Head Coach of the side, Mas Ud Didi Dramani was hopeful about annexing all the points at stake from the remaining three games.

That would have kept them in the battle for a shot at the title, but that wish only vanished into thin air as they wasted all the glorious chances they created.

Aduana FC on the other hand, who were in contention for the title, ended their hopes midway through the second round and are now jostling for a top four finish.

The Phobians began the game and came close to scoring as early as the second minute with Martin Karikari shooting feebly into the arms of goalkeeper Prince Osei who was at his mercy.

Raphael Amponsah had a chance to open the scoring moments later but he blasted over the bar from close range.

Hearts of Oak pinned the visitors into their half but fluffed the numerous chances that came their way.

Aduana’s Hensen Amponsah had a rare sight of goal with a long range strike which missed the goalpost by inches.

Amponsah had another crack at goal but his 25-yarder strike missed the upright.

Back from the break, the Phobians lifted up their game but missed the numerous chances that came their way.

Aduana defender Raymond Agyemang nearly shocked the host with a header from a Benjamin Tsivanyo free kick which missed the post narrowly.

The Phobians pushed for a goal but the likes of Mawuli Wayo, Duku and substitute Henry Kwaku Boateng all missed the glorious chances.

The result keeps Hearts of Oak in third place ahead of their trip to Samreboi to face Samartex FC in their penultimate game of the season while Aduana FC stay in fourth place ahead of their home game against Young Apostles on Sunday.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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