Strong World Cup performance a fitting honour for May 9 victims – Kofi Adams

Mr Kofi Iddie Adams, the Minister for Sports and Recreation, says a strong performance by the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup will be a fitting tribute to the 127 fans who died in the May 9, 2001, stadium disaster.

Ghana on Saturday, May 9, 2026, marked the 25th anniversary of the tragedy, in which supporters lost their lives during a league match between rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking at a silver jubilee commemoration ceremony, Mr Adams offered condolences to the affected families and expressed hope that the memory of the victims would inspire a good performance by the Black Stars at 2026 World Cup tournament as we have seen in past years.

“We will once again be arriving in the USA, Canada and Mexico for a major global event. We pray that the departed souls will guide us and that our performance will further honour their memory,” Mr Adams said.

He thanked football stakeholders for sustaining the annual remembrance and said the process had helped educate younger supporters who were not alive at the time of the disaster.

“Some supporters were not born then, and it is through such commemorations that they get to understand what really happened,” he said, adding that lessons learned had led to improvements in crowd control and stadium safety.

Mr Adams also reiterated the government’s commitment to talent development and youth employment through sport, and urged fans to reject violence in football.

Mr Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, said the anniversary was a reminder to strengthen discipline, safety and fair play across the game.

“Twenty-five years on, we honour the memory of our fallen football faithful whose passion for the game led them to an unexpected end. We continue to stand with the families and must apply the lessons learned to improve our football,” Mr Addo said.

Representatives of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, including Hearts Managing Director Julius Enumah and Kotoko Commercial Manager Charles Hammond, also offered condolences and pledged continued support to the bereaved families.

The commemoration ended with a wreath-laying ceremony attended by officials from the Sports Ministry, the Ghana Football Association and the two clubs. –GNA

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