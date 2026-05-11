Medeama edge closer to GPL title

Medeama SC strengthened their Ghana Premier League title ambitions with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Basake Holy Stars yesterday.

Kingsley Braye scored the only goal of the game in the second-half strike.

Medeama signaled their intentions from the start, dominating stretches of the game and pushing aggressively for an early breakthrough.

Their adventurous approach nearly paid off on several occasions, with talented winger Kelvin Nkrumah emerging as a constant threat to the Basake Holy Stars defence.

The lively attacker twice rattled the woodwork in a spirited performance, coming agonisingly close to opening the scoring as Medeama relentlessly searched for a breakthrough.

Despite their dominance, Medeama endured moments of frustration in the second half when midfielder Salim Adams squandered a golden opportunity from the penalty spot.

The missed spot-kick could have dented their momentum, but Tanko’s men refused to lose concentration in a contest that tested both their patience and mental resolve.

Their persistence was eventually rewarded when Kingsley Braye stepped up to deliver the decisive moment of the match.

He found the back of the net in the second half, calmly converting to hand Medeama a lead that ultimately secure all three points in one of their most significant away performances of the campaign.

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