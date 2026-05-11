Kotoko bounce back with win over Eleven Wonders

Caretaker coach, Hamza Obeng guided Kumasi Asante Kotoko to their first win under his tutelage as the Porcupine Warriors recorded a 2-0 victory over relegation-bound Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

It may have been a win over a side that appeared to have accepted their fate and tagged as the whipping boys of the competition, but for the supporters of the Porcupine Warriors, it was a welcome victory.

With Kotoko clearly out of the reckoning as far as the title is concerned, yesterday’s win was huge enough to restore some pride for the Reds having lost their previous games.

And for coach Hamza, it was a huge relief.

Despite the struggles of the visitors, it took Kotoko almost 40 minutes to break the Eleven Wonders defence to find the back of the net.

That breakthrough came from Lawson Kyei Manu. With the ball firmly in his control, he curled beautifully into the Wonders net with their goalkeeper having no antidote.

Eleven Wonders attempted a fight-back in the second half but Kotoko once again established their dominance, moving the ball around beautifully while they probe for more goals.

In the 69th minute, that dream materialised when young and dynamic attacker, Anthony Duah added to Kotoko’s tally.

It was a memorable goal for the youngster who had just joined the senior ranks from the club’s feeder side. It was his first senior team goal.

Noted for his ability to identify young talents, it marked another positive for Coach Hamza Obeng who is touted as a genius as far as scouting for younger talents are concerned.

Yesterday’s defeat was the 13th for the relegation bound Eleven Wonders.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

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