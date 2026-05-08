Attram De Visser, Nania FC join SSNIT Pension Scheme

Two Division One League (DOL) clubs- Attram De Visser and Nania FC have completed processes to register their players on the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Pension Scheme.

Also captured on the scheme are officials working for the teams.

The move satisfies the Club Licensing Board’s (CLB) requirement on clubs to provide SSNIT Clearance Certificates before the start of every football season.

Retired footballers and Ghana internationals, Abedi Pele and Godwin Attram, led the processes which were facilitated by the Weija branch of SSNIT for their respective teams who are all campaigning for a return to the elite stage of football.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Mr Nkoo Joseph, an official of SSNIT said “In line with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) new regulations and Player Standard Contract, SSNIT Contribution payment is mandatory for all Football Clubs from Division one, Women Premier Division and the Ghana Premier League.

“The owners of these clubs- Abedi Ayew Pele, a former captain of the Black Stars registered his Nania Football Club Limited players, management and technical team to also enjoy Pension in future. Godwin Attram did same for Attram De Visser for players and officials,” he said.

“As the officer in charge of the exercise, I first take them through Public Education to have a better understanding of how the process works and the chance to enjoy a great future when on retirement.

Mr Joseph Nkoo, the Accra representative of Berekum Chelsea FC and an Executive Member of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) commended the two clubs for the decision to join the scheme, calling other clubs yet to register to get hooked on it.

He said the players would enjoy benefits like Old Age Pension, Survivor’s Lump Sum, Emigration benefits and mostly especially and Invalidity Pension.

Explaining, he said the Old Age Pension replaces part of the lost income of a member (footballer/management member/technical team member) who retires compulsorily or voluntarily after contributing at least 180 months and attaining a minimum age of 55 years for reduced or 60 for full Pension.

For the Survivors’ Lump Sum, it is paid when a member (footballer) dies in active service or a Pensioner dies before age 75.

He said the Invalidity Pension is paid monthly to a member (footballer) who is declared permanently unfit to work due to physical or mental disability (regardless of age) but one must have made 12 months of contributions in the last 36 months before the incident occurred.

The Emigration benefits is paid to foreign players of the scheme who are leaving or have left Ghana permanently. The Compliance Supervisor for the Weija Branch of SSNIT, Mr Ibrahim Eassah encouraged all players, management and technical teams in the sporting industry to take the SSNIT Pension Scheme seriously since no condition

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

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