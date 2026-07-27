C’wealth Games 2026: Amadu Mohammed progresses to quarter finals

Ghana’s Amadu Mohammed advanced to the quarter-final of the boxing event of the ongoing Glasgow Commonwealth Games men’s bantamweight 55kg category after beating Eriu Temakau from Kiribati at the SEC Hall 5.

Polish referee, Artur Goluch, stopped the contest in 1:54secs to hand the Ghanaian passage to the next round.

Mohammed drew a bye in the Round of 32 stage to face Temakau who won his Round of 32 bout against Guernsey’s Thomas Teers via a split decision.

Mohammed, a gold medalist from the 13th African games, wasted no time in pouncing on his opponent, dishing out powerful left hooks after jabbing him with the right.

After counting him out midway through the bout, referee Goluch ended the bout to stop Temakau from receiving further punishment.

The former La Presbyterian SHS student will next face England’s Ellis Trowbridge tomorrow for a semi-final slot and a chance for a podium finish.

Today in the Men’s 60kg Round of 16 bout, Ebenezer Ankrah, who drew a bye in the Round of 32, will come up against Scottish boxer, Nicholas Devlin, for a place in the semis and guarantee Ghana a medal.

Precious Akai Nettey, who also drew a bye in the Round of 32, will compete against his Fiji opponent, Elijah Qiokata, in the men’s 70kg Round of 16 contest whiles Desmond Pappoe slugs it out with Joshua Kaleb Tonga from Tonga in the men’s 80kg Round of 16 bout.

Ramatu Quaye will battle Canada’s Amber-Jane Wall in the women’s 51kg Round of 16 bout.

Tomorrow, Jibril Muntari will meet Northern Ireland’s Garyn McAllister in the men’s 90kg quarter-final bout with Daniel Plange facing William John McCartan of Northern Ireland in the men’s 90+kg quarter-final bout on Wednesday.

On Friday, skipper of the Black Bombers, Abdul Wahid Omar, was eliminated from the men’s 65kg event after a unanimous 5-0 points defeat to England’s Patris Mughalzai in the round of 32.

Omar, who suffered a knockdown, lost all three rounds on the judges’ scorecards.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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