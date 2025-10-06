Black Starlets win silver at WAFU Zone B championship

Ghana’s U-17 male football team, the Black Starlets, missed the chance to be crowned champions of Africa after losing to La Côte d’Ivoire on penalties in the finals of the WAFU Zone B championship.

The match ended goalless in regulation time, forcing a penalty shootout in which the Starlets were defeated 4-3.

Having previously suffered a heavy group-stage defeat at the hands of the Ivorians, Coach Prosper Ogum’s side went into the final hoping for revenge and a shot at the trophy. However, the Ivorians remained resolute and successfully contained the aggression and attacking threats of the young Ghanaians.

During the shootout, the hosts converted four of their attempts, while Ghana managed to score only three.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on gold, Coach Ogum expressed pride in his players. He commended their performance and highlighted the significance of their qualification for the U-17 AFCON — a tournament Ghana has struggled to reach in recent years.

The next edition of the U-17 AFCON will be hosted by Morocco in 2026.

