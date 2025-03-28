Black Stars focused on qualification for World Cup -Jordan

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has expressed appreciation to football fans for their unflinching support in the recent FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The Leicester City forward, who scored against Chad and provided a hat-trick of assists in the 3-0 win over Madagascar on Monday, thanked the fans for their unwavering support.

Ayew said the players would do everything within their power to qualify Ghana to yet another World Cup following a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations campaign in 2024.

According to Jordan in statement, the Stars are committed to turning things around to make Ghanaians proud in the rest of the qualifying matches and the World Cup proper.

“On behalf of my colleagues, I’d like to extend our sincerest gratitude for your unwavering support during the recent qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar. Although we face challenges in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, we’re committed to turning things around.”

“We’re working diligently to enhance our game, ensuring that we secure the necessary results in the remaining matches to qualify for the World Cup,” the statement added.

It said “we appreciate your patience, understanding and encouragement during these critical times. Your voices, messages and presence at our matches fuelled determination to succeed. We’re not giving up! We’re focused on the task ahead, and we’re confident that together, we can achieve our goal,” it said.