Kotoko face True Demo in dicey duel …As MTN FA Cup action returns tomorrow

Division One League (DOL) side, True Democracy are enjoying a great run in the MTN FA Cup competition despite their struggles in the DOL.

For the first time in the club’s history, they find themselves at the quarter final stage of the competition, a feat which has taken them many years to achieve.

And what an opportunity it would be for them to be lining up against one of the biggest club sides in the country, Kumasi Asante Kotoko tomorrow at 7pm at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in what would climax a weekend football extravaganza for fans in Asanteman.

That stage may be new to the DOL side but facing a top side may not after masterminding the exits of former winners of the competition Dreams FC and FC Nania in previous rounds.

Additionally, the match is expected to build on the rivalry that existed between clubs from the two regions.

It would be a befitting climax for a weekend of football for Kumasi fans who would have the opportunity of watching their favourite Porcupine Warriors attempt to halt the smooth run of True Democracy.

That game would be preceded by another Ghana Premier League (GPL) and DOL clash between Karela United and giant killers, Golden Kick at the same venue.

The latter is also campaigning in the DOLwith their script similar to True Democracy. They hit the limelight after defeating Accra Hearts of Oak at the previous stage.

That would surely provide the needed morale to combat a Karela FC side that is also struggling in the GPL.

Matches would, however start today with 3pm and 7pm kick offs.

Starting would be a clash between Attram de Vesser versus PAC Academy in an all DOL clash that is expected to be explosive.

Both sides have given a good account of themselves in the season thus far and today’s clash would be no exception.

That would be followed by a Berekum Chelsea versus Bechem United clash.

BY ANDREW NORTEY: