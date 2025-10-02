Black Stars programme outline ahead of Central African Republic, Comoros Qualifiers

The Black Stars will open camp in Casablanca on Sunday ahead of the penultimate Group I qualifier for the 2026 World Cup against the Central African Republic. Ghana will hold three training sessions in Morocco before the match on Wednesday.

Otto Addo’s men will take on the Central African Republic at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, before hosting Comoros in Accra on Sunday, October 12, 2025. The Black Stars are chasing a fifth World Cup appearance, currently topping Group I with 19 points and just two matches remaining in the qualifiers.

Find the program outline below: