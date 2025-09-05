Black Stars resume training today ahead of crucial Mali clash on Monday

The Black Stars will resume training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, September 5, 2025, after securing a point against Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Ghana conceded in the 90th minute after opening the scoring in the 17th minute at the Marshal Idriss Deby Itno Olympic Stadium.

The Black Stars will now focus on the game against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

Ghana leads Group I with 16 points, 3 points ahead of second-placed Madagascar and 4 points clear of Mali, who are in third place after seven matchdays in the African Qualifiers.

The training session is scheduled for 5 pm and will be open to the media and public.