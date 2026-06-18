Bluewhale Construction breaks ground for its flagship project- Labadi Beach Apartments

Accra’s coastline is about to welcome a new landmark; the Labadi Beach Apartments which is poised to transform one of the city’s most sought-after districts into a new destination for luxury living, investment, and modern urban convenience.

Bluewhale Construction and Industrial Ltd. marked a major milestone in that vision, as it officially broke grounds for the construction of the 18-storey mixed-use apartment project.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the project site at the intersection of Giffard Road and Labadi Road, just 350 metres from the shores of Labadi Beach and 290 metres from the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre.

The ceremony was attended by traditional leaders, representatives of the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly, a delegation from the Mankralo Traditional Council, government officials, members of the security services, business partners, investors, and other key stakeholders.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Nathaniel Alpha Aidoo, Country Manager of Bluewhale Construction and Industrial Ltd., emphasized the broader significance of the project beyond its physical footprint.

“Labadi Beach Apartments represents more than a real estate development. It is a testament to the enduring partnership between Ghana and China and the opportunities that emerge when international expertise meets local ambition. We are creating a world-class investment destination while contributing to Ghana’s economic growth and urban transformation,” he said.

Labadi Beach Apartments is being delivered through a strategic partnership between Bluewhale Construction and Industrial Ltd., China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), and China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG).

More than contractors, CRCC and CRCEG are equity partners in the development, reflecting their confidence in the project’s long-term success.

With a proven track record of delivering major infrastructure and real estate projects across more than 130 countries, their involvement brings world-class engineering expertise, rigorous quality standards, and strong execution capabilities.

Drawing on over 25 years of international construction and real estate development experience, Bluewhale has designed the development to serve both the lifestyle and investment markets.

The tower will feature studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments across floors three through fifteen, with commercial and retail facilities occupying the ground to second floors. Highlights include a restaurant, café, pharmacy, convenience store, and dedicated business and concierge facilities.

At the crown of the building, residents will have access to a signature rooftop infinity pool with unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, alongside a rooftop bar and restaurant, fully equipped gymnasium, outdoor lounge areas, and a viewing deck.

The development’s location places it at the heart of Accra’s most active corridors, within six minutes of Kotoka International Airport, five minutes of Cantonments, and seven minutes of Osu, making it equally attractive to corporate executives, expatriates, embassy staff, and international business travellers.

The project’s proximity to the redeveloped Ghana International Trade Fair Centre is expected to be a key driver of rental demand and long-term capital appreciation.

With the Labadi Beach Hotel commanding room rates averaging around USD 300 per night, comparable units within the development are projected to offer short-term rental returns in the USD 80–100 per night range, with Bluewhale projecting investor payback periods as short as four years, subject to occupancy and market conditions.

Residents will benefit from 24-hour concierge and security services, CCTV monitoring, access control systems, backup power and water systems, and optional butler and housekeeping services. Bluewhale will also offer comprehensive professional property management for investors, covering tenant sourcing, lease administration, rent collection, maintenance coordination, and financial reporting.

Providing insight into the project’s technical vision and long-term impact, Ms Liu Li, Head of Business Development at China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) West Africa, highlighted the importance of skills transfer, sustainability, and local capacity building.

“Beyond delivering a landmark development, this project is creating jobs, transferring knowledge, and strengthening local construction capacity. By combining Chinese engineering expertise with the training and development of Ghanaian personnel, we are building a project that is not only sustainable in design and execution, but one that leaves a lasting legacy for the community and the industry,” she said.

Construction is now underway and is expected to be completed in 2.5 to 3 years.