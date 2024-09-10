British prisoner among five on run after escaping Portuguese jail

A British prison­er is among five inmates who have escaped from a high-security pris­on in Portugal.

A search is continuing for Mark Cameron Roscaleer and four other prisoners after they broke out of the Vale de Judeus jail about 43 miles (70km) north of the capital Lisbon on Saturday.

They escaped by scaling the wall with a ladder and had “exter­nal help”, the Portuguese prison service said, according to Reuters news agency.

Roscaleer is serving a nine-year prison sentence for kidnap and robbery, Portuguese media report.

Vale de Judeus is a high-secu­rity prison with a capacity of 560 inmates, according to its website.

The prison service said the escape happened on Saturday morning, at 10:00 local time (09:00 GMT).

As well as Roscaleer, the five inmates included two Portuguese men, an Argentinian and a Geor­gian, Portuguese media say.

The two Portuguese escapees were serving 25-year sentences for offences including drug trafficking, criminal association, theft, robbery and kidnapping, Portugal’s prison service told Reuters.

The other three had been con­victed of offences such as theft, kidnapping and robbery.

Portugal’s national union for prison guards – the Sindicato Nacional do Corpo da Guarda Pri­sional (SNCGP) – shared mugshots of the five on social media.

Frederico Morais, the Head of SNCGP, told Portugal’s SIC Noti­cias news channel that the inmates were extremely dangerous and the public should not approach them.

—BBC