Businessman wins case against TotalEnergies in court

The High Court in Accra (General Jurisdiction) has ordered TotalEnergies Marketing PLC to account for and pay Mr Thomas Kofi Classpeter, a businessman, 50 per cent of rent collected from Carl Bank for an ATM installed on his property without his consent.

Mr Classpeter is the operator of Powerland TotalEnergies Ser­vice Station at Madina, Accra.

The case stemmed from disputes over a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on January 21, 2014 between the parties.

While TotalEnergies argued that the MoU was binding for 15 years, Mr Classpeter maintained it was only a six-month arrangement, meant to precede a formal long-term contract which was never signed.

Mr Classpeter demonstrated that he had fully constructed the station before engaging TotalEn­ergies, and that the company’s supply practices—such as depos­iting fuel without request—caused him significant financial losses and indebtedness.

After settling his obligations, he sought to operate independent­ly, but TotalEnergies refused to release him.

In the judgement, the court held that TotalEnergies’ contri­bution of pumps, machines, and branding did not make it a part owner of the service station. The installation of Cal Bank’s ATM without disclosure of rental terms was found to be wrongful.

“The defendant is entitled to 50 per cent of the rent charges,” Justice Baayeh ruled, affirming Mr Classpeter’s rights as the lawful operator of the station.

Although the court dismissed a claim for general damages, Mr Classpeter was awarded GH¢50,000 in costs, further ce­menting his victory.

This judgment not only vindi­cates Mr Classpeter’s long-standing position but also serves as a prec­edent for fair business practices in the oil marketing industry, reinforcing the rights of dealers against unfair contractual interpre­tations.

TotalEnergies Marketing PLC, the plaintiff mounted an action against Mr Classpeter, the de­fendant on August 23, 2023 and asked the court to declare that the MoU between the plaintiff and the defendant dated January 21, 2014 was subsisting and binding on the parties.

It wanted a declaration that the defendant’s purported termination of the MoU dated January 21, 2014 was unlawful and, therefore, null and void.

The plaintiff further asked the court to make an order directed at the defendant to yield up the Total service station to the plaintiff to operate same on rental basis.

The defendant duly entered ap­pearance and filed his defence, and also counter-claimed for an order directed at the plaintiff to issue the release letter to the defendant, and commission on all sales made on behalf of the plaintiff.

Mr Classpeter also asked the court to make an order directed at the plaintiff to account for the rent received from Carl Bank for hosting its ATM on defendants land, including damages for loss of income from use of facility for withholding the release letter.

