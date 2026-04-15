Ghana Gold Board supports child with brain tumour with GHS 86,454 donation

The Ghana Gold Board has provided financial support to a 10 year old girl undergoing treatment for a brain tumour at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The beneficiary, Regina Agyeiwaa, received a donation of GH¢86,454 to fund two life saving surgeries.

The amount was presented by Gloria Precious Ankomah, who heads the Special Intervention Programme at the Gold Board.

According to the organisation, the support is aimed at ensuring the child receives urgent medical care.

The family of the girl expressed gratitude for the intervention, describing it as timely and life saving.

Medical staff at the hospital also noted that the donation will help facilitate the surgeries needed for her treatment.

The initiative forms part of GoldBod’s broader efforts to support vulnerable people through healthcare and social impact programmes.

By: Jacob Aggrey