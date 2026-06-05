The journey of Abdul Latif Wunzalgu, a rising starlet

At an age when many are yearning for their breakthrough, Abdul Latif Wunzalgu has already had a glimpse of what the future could hold.

The GAZ Nobles Football Club youngster recently achieved a lifelong dream by earning his first call-up to Ghana’s Black Starlets, proudly wearing the national jersey and making a bold statement on the international stage.

GAZ Nobles is a community-centred youth development organisation based in Agona Swedru, dedicated to discovering, grooming, and promoting talented young footballers through football, education, and life skills.

Wunzalgu’s journey from the local pitches of Agona Swedru to wearing the Black Starlets jersey greatly highlights the effectiveness of GAZ Nobles FC’s development model.

During the 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, his outstanding performances earned him the prestigious Man of the Match award in the World Cup qualification play-off against Uganda.

The talented winger was one of Ghana’s brightest performers throughout the tournament, providing the assist for Ghana’s opening goal in the game.

Wunzalgu crowned his impressive campaign with a breathtaking second goal of the evening for his side which earned him the prestigious award.

Discovered through the club’s talent identification initiatives, the young prodigy flourished under consistent technical training, personalised coaching using advanced analysis tools and unwavering support for his personal and academic growth.

Building on this strong foundation of local talent development, GAZ Nobles FC, under the leadership of Mr Nash Fiifi Eyison, he has entered into a visionary partnership with Spain’s Real Racing Club de Santander.

The partnership aims to create real-life opportunities for young players by developing them first as individuals and then as footballers.

The club provides a structured environment that includes professional coaching with individualised performance assessments, strong academic support, and vocational training in various skills.

Backed by Sterling-GP and the Nobles Development Group, the club also offers complementary programmes such as training at the groups ICT Centre of Excellence, training with GAZ Media Group career counselling, and internships with associate companies.

By bridging the gap between local talent and global opportunities, the project seeks to empower the next generation of footballers in Ghana, paving the way for international exposure and their success on and off the field. –GNA

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q