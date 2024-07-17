Car bomb targets busy cafe in Somalia’s capital, kills at least nine

A car bomb has exploded outside a cafe in Soma­lia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing at least nine and injuring several others as patrons were watching the final of the Euro 2024 football tournament on TV, the government said.

The al-Qaeda-linked armed group, al-Shabab, has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s deadly attack via an affiliated radio sta­tion, saying the bombing targeted a place where security and gov­ernment workers meet at night.

Mohamed Yusuf, an official from the national security agency, told AFP news agency on Mon­day that nine people have been killed in the incident, raising the official death toll of five given by the authorities late on Sunday.

“Nine civilians were killed and 20 others wounded in the explo­sion,” he said.

“There were many people inside the restaurant, most of them youth who were watching the football match… but thanks to God, most of them made their way out safely after using ladders to climb up and jump over the backside perimeter wall,” Yusuf added. — Aljazeera