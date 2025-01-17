Carpenter jailed for defiling ex-lover’s child

A 39-year-old carpenter, who defiled his ex-lov­er’s nine-year-old girl at Yareyeya, a community in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Peter Asamoah, who pleaded guilty with explanation was con­victed by the Tarkwa Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu.

The convict alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol and pleaded with the judge to temper justice with mercy.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector David Owusu said the complainant was 34 years old and mother of the victim residing at Yareyeya.

He said Asamoah resided in the same community as the com­plainant and the victim.

According to Police Chief Inspector Owusu, on November 7, 2024, the complainant went to the farm and left the victim alone in the house.

He said Asamoah took ad­vantage of her absence, lured the victim into his room and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecutor said while, the act was ongoing, the victim groaned in pain, cried for help, and one Kwakye, a witness, rushed to the scene and found Asamoah hav­ing sex with the victim.

For fear of being punished, the victim failed to inform the complainant when she got home, but on November 10, 2024, she narrated the incident to the com

plainant.

Chief Inspector Owusu said the witness also informed the com­plainant and she confronted Asa­moah, and he admitted the offence and pleaded for forgiveness.

The complainant informed a Police officer who was around, and got arrested and handed Asamoah over to the Western Central Regional Domestic Vio­lence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) office at Tarkwa and lodged an official complaint with the Police.

He said a Police medical form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to a hospital for examination, treatment, and report.

The form was submitted duly endorsed by a medical officer at the Apinto Government hospital revealed that the victim had been defiled.

—GNA