CFAG urges health workers to prioritise national interest



The Concerned Farmers Association of Ghana (CFAG) has appealed to health workers to recognise their critical role in the nation’s healthcare system and abstain from industrial action.

“As essential workers, health professionals play a vital role in maintaining the well-being of Ghanaians,” said the President of CFAG, Farmer General Nana Oboadie Boateng Bonsu ||.



In a statement copied The Ghanaian Times, the president stated that “During the COVID-19 pandemic, health workers demonstrated exceptional dedication and patriotism.

CFAG urges them to maintain this spirit, just as farmers work tirelessly to feed the nation. We believe that collective efforts are crucial for Ghana’s progress.”



He also noted that CFAG understands the challenges health workers face but emphasises that industrial action would have far-reaching consequences, particularly during the farming season.

“We urge health workers to consider the nation’s needs and engage in constructive dialogue to address their concerns.



We appeal to health workers to prioritise the nation’s health and well-being, just as farmers prioritise food production. Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient Ghana,” he added.





