CGA-Ghana to feature in Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad

Ghana’s Cul­tural Games Association (CGA) will make a historic debut in the Cultural Olympiad initiative, which will take place during the Paris Games.

The Cultural Olympiad proj­ect, a multidisciplinary creative and cultural extravagansa, would include thousands of events at the intersection of art, sports, and Olympic principles.

From August 1-12, the Salles des Sports in Le Bourget, France, would host an exhibition of Gha­naian cultural games such as sky­ball, kontiball, amanball, chaskele, and pushboxing.

This milestone for the CGA-Ghana was attained after the Paris Olympic Committee approved the participation of these demonstration sports in the Cultural Olympiad, which is geared towards the global promotion of traditional sports.

It also seeks to use sports as a diplomatic tool for global peaceful coexistence, diversity, and social cohesion.

The event would converge global cultural educators, athletes, musical and cultural groups, fanatics, and media to share cultural experience and knowledge, and strengthen diplomatic ties with individuals and organisations.

The CGA-Ghana, in a state­ment, said the recent milestone was achieved through the guidance and recommendations from the National Sports Authority (NSA), which has expanded their global outreach.

“With profound support from the NSA, Ghana Education Ser­vice, and National Commission on Culture, the CGA has propelled the image of Ghana in the global cul­tural games space, having featured at global expos and festivals.

“We will best represent Gha­na in demonstrating the cultural games and arts prowess on the sidelines of the Paris Games and also promote the preservation of both tangible and intangible cul­tural heritage,” said Nana Boateng Gyimah II, National President of CGA-Ghana..

