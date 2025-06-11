Change attitude towards indiscriminate waste disposal -Tourism Minister
The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mrs Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has appealed to Ghanaians to change their attitude towards throwing away plastics as waste.
According to her, proper disposal of plastic waste could be recycled into beautiful and purposeful things that could be sold to generate revenue.
This, she emphasised, would help address the growing problem of plastic waste and pollution in the country.
The minister made the appeal at the launch of an arts exhibition at the Museum of Science and Technology (MST) in Accra on Thursday to mark the World Environment Day.
The exhibition held on the theme: ‘Echoes of the Landfill,’ displayed an artistic paintings made from plastic waste materials serving as a creative protest and public education tool all aimed at raising awareness.
Echoes of the landfill exhibition would be opened until July 5, 2025 and on free admission fee first schools, art lovers, and the general public to visit and experience the environmental action through art.
The exhibition which was held collaborative among MST and Artfully Yours, Bee Arthur Creative Productions, convenes six Ghanaian eco-conscious: Obed Addo, Beatrice Bee Arthur, Essilfie Banton, Andrea Ghia, and Salim.
Mrs Gomashie highlighted the importance of recycling plastic waste or using it to create beautiful and artistic things, such as paintings.
This approach, she said, would not only reduce waste but also fosters creativity and innovation, adding that adopting a more sustainable approach to plastic waste management would contribute to a healthier and more environmentally friendly society.
“By working together, individuals can make a significant impact in reducing plastic waste and promoting a cleaner environment,” she noted.
The Head of MST, Mrs Akosua Saah Buckman, said the museum took the initiative to help promote environmental awareness by hosting an art exhibition that showcases creative works made from recycled plastics.
“The museum’s mandate is to transfer scientific knowledge and appropriate technology to the public through exhibitions, and this exhibition is a testament to that commitment,” she asserted.
She commended Beatrice Arthur and the other artists who used plastics to create thought-provoking art pieces that highlight the need to reuse and recycle these plastic waste materials that could have been on landfills or added to the already existing waste pollution in the country.
“The museum believes that this initiative can generate revenue and reduce plastic waste in the country. By promoting upcycling and recycling, the exhibition encourages visitors to think creatively about waste management and sustainability,” Mrs Buckman underscored.
She called on the government to empower institutions to create environmental awareness and promote sustainable practices.
The exhibition is an eye-opener for other artists to venture into this kind of art, and it is our hoped that it will inspire a new wave of creative thinking about waste management and sustainability. By showcasing the potential of upcycled art, the Museum of Science and Technology is leading the way in promoting environmental awareness and sustainability,” she noted.
According to Ms Arthur, the paintings features installations made from salvaged materials, including fishing nets and plastic waste, which highlight the impact of human activities on the environment.
She also noted that the problem of pollution was multifaceted and required a combination of policy changes, education, and individual actions.
BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA