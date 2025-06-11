Change attitude towards indiscriminate  waste disposal -Tourism Minister

The Minister of Tourism, Cul­ture and Creative Arts, Mrs Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has appealed to Ghanaians to change their attitude towards throwing away plastics as waste.

According to her, proper disposal of plastic waste could be recycled into beautiful and pur­poseful things that could be sold to generate revenue.

This, she emphasised, would help address the growing problem of plastic waste and pollution in the country.

The minister made the appeal at the launch of an arts exhibition at the Museum of Science and Technology (MST) in Accra on Thursday to mark the World Envi­ronment Day.

The exhibition held on the theme: ‘Echoes of the Landfill,’ displayed an artistic paintings made from plastic waste materials serving as a creative protest and public education tool all aimed at raising awareness.

Echoes of the landfill exhi­bition would be opened until July 5, 2025 and on free admission fee first schools, art lovers, and the general public to visit and expe­rience the environmental action through art.

The exhibition which was held collaborative among MST and Artfully Yours, Bee Arthur Creative Productions, convenes six Ghana­ian eco-conscious: Obed Addo, Be­atrice Bee Arthur, Essilfie Banton, Andrea Ghia, and Salim.

Mrs Gomashie highlighted the importance of recycling plastic waste or using it to create beautiful and artistic things, such as paint­ings.

This approach, she said, would not only reduce waste but also fosters creativity and innovation, adding that adopting a more sus­tainable approach to plastic waste management would contribute to a healthier and more environmentally friendly society.

“By working together, individ­uals can make a significant impact in reducing plastic waste and promoting a cleaner environment,” she noted.

The Head of MST, Mrs Akosua Saah Buckman, said the museum took the initiative to help promote environmental awareness by hosting an art exhibition that showcases creative works made from recycled plastics.

“The museum’s mandate is to transfer scientific knowledge and appropriate technology to the public through exhibitions, and this exhibition is a testament to that commitment,” she asserted.

She commended Beatrice Arthur and the other artists who used plastics to create thought-pro­voking art pieces that highlight the need to reuse and recycle these plastic waste materials that could have been on landfills or added to the already existing waste pollution in the country.

“The museum believes that this initiative can generate revenue and reduce plastic waste in the coun­try. By promoting upcycling and recycling, the exhibition encourag­es visitors to think creatively about waste management and sustainabil­ity,” Mrs Buckman underscored.

She called on the government to empower institutions to create environmental awareness and pro­mote sustainable practices.

The exhibition is an eye-open­er for other artists to venture into this kind of art, and it is our hoped that it will inspire a new wave of creative thinking about waste management and sustainability. By showcasing the potential of upcy­cled art, the Museum of Science and Technology is leading the way in promoting environmental aware­ness and sustainability,” she noted.

According to Ms Arthur, the paintings features installations made from salvaged materials, including fishing nets and plastic waste, which highlight the impact of human activities on the environ­ment.

She also noted that the prob­lem of pollution was multifaceted and required a combination of policy changes, education, and individual actions.

