Child custody case: Warrant arrest against mother rescinded

The warrant arrest issued against Ms Karen Baaba Sam, over the custody of her daughter, has been rescinded by the Achimota District Court yesterday.

On January 20, the Achimota District Court, presided over by Prince Osei Owosu issued warrant arrest against Ms Sam to assist the Police Criminal Inves­tigations Department (CID) in a case of unlawful child removal.

The court, presided by Prince Osei Owusu, granted a motion filed by Ms Karen Baaba Sam’s lawyers seeking an order to set aside what she says is was an “illegally” obtained arrest warrant against her allegedly procured by her ex-partner, Nana Kwad­wo Adjei, with the assistance of some elements in the Ghana Police Service.

Ms Sam caused her lawyers to file motion at the same court to overturn the earlier decision of the court.

When the case was called yes­terday, her counsel told the court that the warrant arrest had no basis and should be set aside.

A State Attorney, David Beecham, did not oppose the application and court proceeded to set aside the arrest warrant.

The warrant of arrest, signed by the Superintendent of Police, Joseph Benefo Darkwah, stated that Ms Baaba Sam, 29, years old,

from Dormaa Ahenkro, was be­lieved to be hiding at East Legon, Airport Residential Area, Canton­ments, Osu, or Dzorwulu.

Ms Sam said she caused her lawyer to conduct a search at the Achimota District Court to find out the specific case upon which the warrant arrest was issued, but nothing was found.

She also deposed further as follows: “That the warrant, whether issued by the Court, with respect, was procured through fraud and illegally perpetrated by Detective Inspector Samuel Sakyi appeared in the honour­able Court to obtain the warrant against me (Baaba Sam).

“That Detective Inspector Samuel Sakyi’s depositions that the complainant had custody and that I (Baaba Sam) took away my daughter and am refusing to return her are all false.”

“That, I (Baaba Sam) am engaged in two cases involving domestic abuse and custody with the complainant, with one pending in the Circuit.”

In her affidavits, Ms Baaba Sam states that on December 13, 2024, the District Court made orders for the sharing of the Christmas vaca­tion between her and the com­plainant (Nana Kwadwo Adjei).

Subsequently, the com­plainant abused the daughter, and Ms Sam applied to both courts.

On December 3, 2024, the Circuit Court granted Ms Sam and the daughter interim protection or­ders.

