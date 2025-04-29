China supports free trade, multilateral system -Tong Defa

China will ad­here to opening up, and firmly support the principle of free trade and the multilateral trading system, the Ambassador of China to Gha­na, Mr Tong Defa, has said.

He stated that China would continue to build a relationship with diplomatic partners across the globe based on mutual respect and shared prosperity.

He was speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday in Accra in the wake of trade war initiat­ed by United States President, Donald Trump, and subsequent imposition of high tariffs on China.

China also responded with a reciprocal tariffs on the U.S.

But since the beginning of the trade war, many African countries including Ghana had been alarmed by the turn of events involving the two world’s largest economies.

Mr Defa had allayed these fears at the press briefing not­ing that China was committed to pursuing a common goal with all countries.

“China is committed to sup­porting the universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisa­tion, and pursuing common devel­opment and win-win cooperation with all countries” he explained.

He also indicated that China opposes hegemonism, not only to safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests but also to protect the common interests of the international community, and to prevent humanity from returning to the jungle world where the strong prey on the weak.

Against the backdrop of the abuse of tariffs by the U.S, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana mentioned that China was open, and inclusive mindset was all the more valuable.

At the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooper­ation (FOCAC) held on Septem­ber 5, 2024, Mr Defa said that President Xi Jinping announced that China would voluntarily and unilaterally open its market wider, and decided to give all LDCs (Least Developed Countries) having diplomatic relations with China, including 33 countries in Africa, zero-tariff treatment for 100 per cent tariff lines.

According to him, this move marks China becoming the first G20 member to fully cover ze­ro-tariff treatment for LDCs.

Previously, he noted that Chi­na had maintained zero-tariff on 98 per cent products with tariff lines originating from 27 African LDCs, signed Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs) with 34 African countries, and signed the Dou­bleTaxation Avoidance Agree­ments(DTAA) with 21 African countries.

In his remarks, Mr Kwesi Pratt Jr, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, commended China for contributing to the development of Ghana.

He said China supported Afri­ca when it was fighting liberation and independence.