CID, FDA strengthen collaboration to combat illicit drugs and counterfeit products

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has engaged the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to strengthen cooperation in the fight against illicit drugs, counterfeit products and other related crimes.

CID Director-General Yaakor, who led a delegation from the department to the FDA, disclosed this in a Facebook post, stating that the engagement focused on improving collaboration between the two institutions.

She said discussions centred on intelligence sharing, coordinated enforcement, technical support and joint investigations where necessary.

According to her, the partnership will enable the CID to combine its criminal investigation and forensic capabilities with the FDA’s regulatory and technical expertise to tackle crimes involving illicit drugs and counterfeit and substandard regulated products.

She emphasised that the fight against crime goes beyond arrests, noting that it also involves protecting lives, safeguarding public health and preventing criminals from exploiting the market to endanger citizens.

By: Jacob Aggrey