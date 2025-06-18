CIMA holds investitute, graduation ceremony

The Center for In­ternational Media­tors and Arbitra­tors, England and Wales (CIMA), in alliance with the Oxfordshire–Africa Forum on International Arbitration, held a special induction and graduation ceremony in Accra last Saturday for its newly qualified members from Ghana, Uganda, Kenya and Liberia.

In total, forty-six (46) pro­fessionals were conferred with certificates, 12 as fellows, eight as full members, 26 as associate members.

The ceremony was graced by eminent personalities, including Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, Justice of the Court of Appeal, who delivered the keynote address, Dr Michael Owusu, Deputy chief Executive Officer of KGL, Mr Ziad Hamoui, President of Tar­zan and Ms Georgette Francois, Chairperson, the Ghana Associ­ation of Certified Mediators and Arbitrators.

Speaking from Palermo, Italy, Francesco Campagna, FCIMArb President of CIMA, extended warm congratulations to the new

members and formally welcomed them into the global professional community

In his keynote remarks, Justice Kyei Baffour emphasised CIMA’s growing reputation as a globally respected institution for Alterna­tive Dispute Resolution (ADR) training, with influence stretching across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.

He noted that the ceremony marked not just a graduation, but the commencement of the graduands’ professional journey in promoting justice, equity, and conflict resolution across diverse global communities.

“The world is in urgent need of professionals who are intelligent, principled, and capable of address­ing developmental, cultural, and social challenges through fairness and reasoned dialogue,” he said.

Justice Baffour affirmed that CIMA Fellows are at the vanguard of ADR, shaping global discourse with principles of fairness and eq­uity, lamented the persistent issues of security and justice in Africa and stressed the need for trans­formation, noting that while the continent had talent in abundance, opportunity remains scarce.

He praised CIMA for bridging this gap by offering platforms for specialisation, stating, “This era calls for specialists, not generalists.”

Justice Baffour encouraging the graduands to pursue further learning, develop their profes­sional competencies, and engage the world with humility, saying “Humility is often undervalued but should never be mistaken for timidity.”

Dr Osei Bonsu Dickson, FCI­MArb, Vice-President of CIMA urged new participants to enroll in CIMA’s upcoming Summer School and Winter Academy in August and December respec­tively.

In a passionate address, Dr Abdul-Salam Yussif II, represent­ing the graduating class, stated, “We have not merely received certificates; we have accepted a noble calling—to resolve disputes with dignity and to contribute meaningfully to the dynamic field of ADR.”

He expressed gratitude to CIMA’s leadership and global faculty, commending them for shaping the cohort into reflective, principled professionals.

The ceremony was attended by a cross-section of dignitaries, including, the leadership of the Ghana Bar Association, tradi­tional rulers, Muslim clerics, legal practitioners, and the families of graduands.

BY TIMES REPORTER