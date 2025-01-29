City face Club Brugge in crucial Champions League clash

At risk of an incredibly premature elimination from the Champions League, Manchester City’s final league phase encounter pits them against Belgian outfit, Club Brugge, at the Etihad today.

Pep Guardiola’s side find them­selves outside the top 24 after an astonishing collapse against Paris Saint-Germain last week, but their visitors are currently on course for a playoff spot after holding Juventus to a goalless draw.

The permutations for Man City this week are simple. Win, and they are almost certainly through to the Champions League playoffs. Draw or lose, and their European adven­ture ends at the first hurdle.

Guardiola’s side have largely pulled themselves out of their autumnal rut, and their Parisian sojourn on matchday seven initially had all the makings of a joyous affair, as Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland struck within three minutes of each other in the second half.

However, a PSG side also fighting for their right to continue in Europe’s premier tournament produced a dazzling turnaround on their own patch, where Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves and Goncalo Ramos all contributed to the slaying of the Citizens.

Now hovering just out­side the unseeded playoff spots, Man City’s fate is still in their own hands giv­en that upcoming opponents Club Brugge are only three points better off in 20th place with a worse goal difference; the only scenario where a win might not be enough is if 26th-placed Dinamo Zagreb also beat AC Milan, and do so while scoring 11 goals or more.

Stranger things have happened in the beautiful game, but Guardiola’s men are surely safe in the knowl­edge that victory today guarantees progression, and they have not lost in 90 minutes in any of their last 33 Champions League home games.

While Man City go gung-ho for a crucial three points on today, they may run into a parked Club Brugge bus, as their 20th-placed visitors will assure themselves of a spot in the playoff round with just a draw at the home of the Premier League champions.

Such an outcome is not beyond the realm of possibility for Nicky Hayen’s men, who stunted Juventus one of the sides to have overcome Man City in the league phase already on matchday seven, putting them on the brink of knockout qualification.

The head-to-head column does not make for pleasant Belgian reading either, as Club Brugge were thumped 5-1 and 4-1 by Man City during the 2021-22 group phase, and the time is nigh for Guardiola’s men to replicate such results lest they risk an embarrassing exit. — Sportsmole