 Club World Cup officials get instant offside call

Club World Cup officials will use an accelerated semi-automated offside technology that will tell them to stop the game immediately if a player who is more than 10cm offside touches the ball.

It is one of the most signifi­cant initiatives being introduced for the 32-team tournament in the US and is aimed at reducing needless delays.

Assistant referees will receive the notification instantly rather than having to wait for the tech­nology to check positions and distances – as is the case with semi-automated offside (SAO) systems used in most major leagues.

SAO was introduced into the Premier League on April 12, before which the video assistant referee (VAR) made all offside rulings.

The introduction of the enhanced SAO comes a month after Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a serious abdominal injury after crashing into a post during their Premier League draw against Leicester.

He had been chasing the ball despite a clear offside that had not been given.

Among the other develop­ments in use at the tournament, which starts on Sunday, are:

Referees wearing body cams that allow live pictures to be shown immediately before the game and on delay during it.

An eight-second countdown for goalkeepers to release the ball.

VAR pictures shown to fans in real time inside the ground.– BBC