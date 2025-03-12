Comfee donates 10 air- conditioners  to 37 Military Hospital

The Comfee Ghana has donated 10 in­verter air con­ditioners worth GH¢70,000 to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Saturday.

The air conditioners, which were presented on Friday for the female wards in the hospi­tal, was to mark the celebration of the International Women’s Day.

Presenting the items, the Executive Director of Comfee, Ghana, Ms Pearl Gborglah, said celebrating the Interna­tional Women’s Day Comfee Ghana thought it was neces­sary to provide some sort of support to the female wards at a hospital.

“We know several people who in cases of emergency will rush immediately to 37 military hospitals so if we want to support we’ll support a hos­pital that provides that kind of support to the general public.”

Ms Gborglah underscored that the donation was primarily aimed providing a very cool and best environment for wom­en who were in their sick beds and receiving care after delivery.

“We under took this exercise because, Comfy Ghana, we believe that businesses should be able to do more than just what they do as businesses but support the community to build the growth we all need,” she underlined.

She also assured that hospi­tal that, Comfee Ghana would take up the responsibility of installing and maintaining the air conditioners.

Receiving the items, the Chief Nursing Officer, Colonel Patience Owusu-Aidoo, indicat­ed that the kind gesture came at the time as the weather was getting warmer at the hospital, especially the women wards, hence needed air conditioners.

She expressed gratitude to Comfee Ghana for the kind gesture and promised that the items would be used for its intended purpose.

