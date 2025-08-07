COMOG hails late MP Murtala Mohammed for defending Ghana’s moral values

The Coalition of Muslim Organizations, Ghana (COMOG), has expressed profound sorrow over the death of Hon. Alhaji Dr. Murtala Ibrahim Mohammed, praising the late Member of Parliament for his firm defense of Ghanaian moral values and Islamic principles.

In a tribute issued on Thursday and signed by COMOG President, Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman, the coalition said Dr. Mohammed’s passing in a recent plane crash was a significant loss to both the Muslim community and the country at large.

The group commended his bold support for the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, which seeks to outlaw LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

“We particularly acknowledge his bold and consistent stance in support of the Family Values Bill in Parliament,” the statement said.

“He did not waver in his defence of what he believed to be the moral and cultural values of Ghanaian society, grounded in Islam.”

COMOG also described the late MP as a unifying figure who worked closely with the organization to promote the welfare of Muslims in Ghana.

They recounted a recent engagement with him, during which he reaffirmed his support for COMOG’s initiatives, particularly efforts to unite Muslim chiefs.

“He was a passionate supporter of our initiatives and a firm believer in the collective strength of the Muslim voice,” COMOG noted.

The group extended its condolences to his family, friends, and the broader Muslim Ummah, praying for Allah’s mercy upon his soul and strength for the bereaved.

“May his legacy inspire us to continue the struggle for a morally upright, united, and peaceful Ghana,” the appealed.