COVID-19 levy abolished as Mahama assents to repeal act

Government has officially abolished the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy after President John Dramani Mahama signed the repeal legislation into law at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

The decision removes the 1% charge previously placed on goods, services and imports.

The levy was introduced on March 31, 2021 during the pandemic to help sustain economic recovery.

It was added to existing taxes such as VAT, NHIL and GETFund.

The repeal follows Parliament’s approval last month as part of government’s wider plan to phase out what it considers nuisance taxes and ease financial pressure on citizens.

With the new law in place, the scrapping of the levy will take effect from January 2026.

The change is expected to lower the cost of goods and services and give businesses and households some breathing space.

The COVID-19 tax, established under Act 1068, has been in place for four years.

The repeal forms part of a broader reform agenda aimed at stimulating economic activity and increasing consumer spending.

By: Jacob Aggrey