CRYSTAL Heights International School has won 26 of the 34 awards presented at the 2026 Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards, with 12 of its students recording the highest scores in the world in their respective examination categories.

The achievement made the school Ghana’s leading performer at the awards in terms of the number of global top scores recorded.

The awards, which represented more than 76 per cent of the total presented, covered three academic levels: 16 at the iLower Secondary level, one at the iPrimary level and nine at the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (iGCSE) level.

The school’s performance was particularly notable in Lower Secondary Mathematics, where several students received recognition for their exceptional results.

The achievement underscored the students’ commitment to academic work and the efforts of teachers and school authorities to maintain high standards of teaching and learning.

One of the award-winning students, Nana Kwaku Afrifa Ampabeng, a High Lower Secondary Mathematics and Computing student, attributed the feat to hard work, discipline and perseverance.

He said academic excellence required consistent effort, determination and the willingness to overcome challenges.

He urged students to remain focused on their studies and approach academic challenges with dedication.

The 2026 Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards recognised students who excelled in Pearson Edexcel examinations across various subjects and educational levels.

For Crystal Heights International School, the 26 awards, including 12 global top scores, marked a significant achievement and reinforced its commitment to preparing students to compete on the international academic stage.

The performance also highlighted the role of dedicated teachers, effective academic leadership and a supportive learning environment in promoting academic excellence.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

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