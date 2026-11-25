THE Old Students Association of Abuakwa State College (Old Abuscodians Association) has inaugurated its newly elected executives to steer the affairs of the association.

The executives are Mr Samuel Ofosu-Dankyi, President; Mr John Anim Adjei, Vice President; Broadee Williams, Organiser; Mr Benjamin Mills, Secretary; Ms Cindy Mireku, Assistant Secretary; Mr Mark Darko, Treasurer; and Mrs Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman, Publicity Secretary.

They were elected by an Electoral College made up of representatives from the various year groups of the association.

The election followed the constitution of a seven-member Interim Management Team (IMT), chaired by Dr Aaron Kwabena Offei of the 1972 year group, by the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, who is the patron of the association.

The IMT was mandated to reorganise the association, conduct credible elections, review its constitution, organise a national congress to promulgate the revised constitution, and temporarily steer the affairs of the association pending the election of substantive executives.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Offei expressed satisfaction with the team’s successful execution of its mandate, particularly the organisation of the elections to usher in a new leadership.

He urged the newly elected executives to promote unity among the year groups, revitalise the association and strengthen its relationship with the school to support its development.

“We want ABUSCO to be heard, we want ABUSCO to be attractive, and we want the school to be among the prestigious schools in Ghana. ABUSCO should be on the map of premier schools in Ghana,” he said.

Dr Offei also expressed gratitude to members of the IMT for their selfless contributions and expertise, as well as other stakeholders who supported the team in steering the affairs of the association.

The Chief of Kyebi, Osabarima Marfo Kwabrane, who represented the Okyenhene, promulgated the association’s constitution to guide the operations of the new executives.

He congratulated the newly elected leaders and urged them to build a vibrant association that would play a significant role in raising the school’s standards of excellence.

He also commended the IMT for its commitment to temporarily managing the association and successfully fulfilling its mandate.

The newly elected President, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Dankyi, speaking on behalf of the executives, pledged to reconnect members, strengthen alumni engagement, improve communication and promote transparency to reposition the association for greater progress.

He noted that the new administration would work closely with all year groups, past executives, stakeholders and the school’s management, both in Ghana and the diaspora, to build a stronger and more united ABUSCO.

He said the administration’s mandate was to preserve the school’s heritage, strengthen unity and contribute to the development of Abuakwa State College through commitment, sacrifice, transparency and accountability.

Mr Ofosu-Dankyi called for the collective support, ideas and resources of all old students, stressing that the progress of the association required the active participation of every member.

He, therefore, rallied members behind the administration’s vision to “Reconnect, Rebrand and Revive ABUSCO.”

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KYEBI

SKIP THE QUEUE, TAP THE NEWS

Read the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers from the comfort of your device via TimesNewsPlus.

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q