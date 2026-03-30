Daniel Kofi Kyereh rekindles Black Stars spirit with surprise training visit in Stuttgart

A welcome and familiar face brought a surge of morale to the Black Stars training session in Stuttgart on Sunday, March 29, 2026 as midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh made a surprise appearance to support his teammates.

Kyereh, who has been sidelined by injury for close to three seasons, was all smiles as he greeted the squad, ahead of Ghana’s international friendly against Germany on Monday.

The 28-year-old Freiburg star, whose last national team appearance dates back to December 2022, was warmly embraced by his fellow Black Stars.

His presence was a poignant reminder of the talent the team has missed and a heartwarming display of camaraderie as Ghana prepares for the challenging encounter with the Germans.

Kyereh has earned 18 caps for Ghana since his debut against Ethiopia in September 2021.

Despite his long absence from the pitch, his spirit remains clearly tied to the national team, providing an emotional boost for a side looking to make a statement in their upcoming friendly.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS