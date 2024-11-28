December 7 elections: Accept verdict of Ghanaians …Asantehene advises candidates

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged candidates in the presidential and parliamentary elections to accept the verdict of Ghanaians when they decide on Decem­ber 7.

“Politicians should always understand that Ghana is bigger than any individ­ual so we should throw our support to whoever is declared winner at the end of the day. It is important we all ensure a peaceful election,” Asantehene said.

According to the Asantehene “elec­tion is an avenue for insult and chaos but a contest of ideas”.

He made the remarks when the Presi­dent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, paid a courtesy call on him at the Man­hyia Palace, on Tuesday.

The Asantehene commended the President for his developmental works.

The President is on a three-day tour in the Ashanti Region to commission projects and canvass for vote for the New Patriotic Party.

At the Manhyia Palace, he thanked the Asantehene for the support given him over the past eight years of his admin­istration.

He assured Otumfuo of seeing to a peaceful election before handing over power, adding “Measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful election and smooth transition of power. I be­lieve that Ghanaians will make the right choice.”

The President also engaged mem­bers of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs and pleaded with them to support the presidential candidate of the NPP by giving him the chance to continue from where he has left off.

Vice President of the House and Paramount Chief of Asante Mampong, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, attested to what he described as massive devel­opment in the region by way of road infrastructure.

“This is not mere political gimmick. We all see what we’ve been able to ob­tain in Ashanti Region from this current government. In Mampong, anywhere you drive is asphalt. We shouldn’t let the developmental projects in Ashanti Region go waste”.

The President later engaged with religious leaders and other professional bodies to convince them on why they should retain the New Patriotic Party.

