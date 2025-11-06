Deepen Gender Reforms, Inclusion Across Ranks — Deputy Chief of Staff Urges GAF

The Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Administration at the Office of the President, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has urged the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to deepen gender reforms and institutionalise inclusion across all ranks to enhance Ghana’s reputation in peacekeeping and national security.

She said greater representation of women in command, operational, and peacekeeping roles was vital to building a professional, disciplined, and responsive Armed Forces that reflect the nation’s constitutional values of equality and fairness.

Speaking in Accra yesterday at the GAF’s commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, Ms. Bampoe praised the Forces for their progress in advancing gender inclusion and professionalism.

The event was held on the theme: “1325 @ 25 – Embracing the Future of Women, Peace and Security for a Gender Responsive Ghana Armed Forces.”

Recalling her early advocacy efforts in the 1990s, Ms. Bampoe noted that female officers at the time faced inadequate facilities and limited opportunities. She said the adoption of a Gender Policy and the appointment of a Gender Advisor at the Command level signified the GAF’s strong commitment to gender transformation.

She commended the GAF for evolving from those early struggles to becoming a globally recognized force in advancing women’s participation in peace operations.

The Deputy Chief of Staff also highlighted Ghana’s achievements in implementing the women, peace, and security agenda, including the appointment of women to 23.6 percent of key leadership positions in government.

She noted that Vice-President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang serves as the first woman to chair both the Armed Forces and Police Councils—a landmark in Ghana’s governance history.

Ms. Bampoe further cited the appointment of Ghana’s first female Chief Fire Officer and first female Director-General of the Prisons Service as milestones in breaking gender barriers in the country’s security institutions.

She also celebrated the accomplishments of Captain Cecilia Erzuah and Squadron Leader Sharon Mwinsote Syme, both recognized internationally as UN Military Gender Advocates, describing them as “trailblazers of transformation.”

Ms. Bampoe urged the Armed Forces to continue upholding professionalism, discipline, and accountability, while fostering an environment that empowers women to excel at all levels.

In his remarks, the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General William Agyapong, said the commemoration reaffirms the Forces’ commitment to advancing women’s participation and leadership within the military.

He noted that the GAF had established a Gender Affairs Office, introduced gender-based training across operational and command units, and implemented inclusive policies that enhance women’s participation in technical and leadership roles.

According to him, these measures have improved operational effectiveness and strengthened Ghana’s peacekeeping contributions globally.

Lt. Gen. Agyapong expressed gratitude to development partners, including Global Affairs Canada and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), for their continuous support toward promoting the women, peace, and security agenda.

He encouraged personnel from all security services to embrace gender inclusion as a shared national responsibility, adding that a gender-responsive military is not only stronger and more capable, but also a model for sustainable peace and democratic growth.

By Stephanie Birikorang

